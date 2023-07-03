SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter worth $112,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $192.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.12 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.