SQZ Biotechnologies Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, July 7th (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 7th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 7th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Stock Performance

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 119.83% and a negative net margin of 369.96%. Research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

