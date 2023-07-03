Status Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.43 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $92.43 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020514 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,227.08 or 0.99992996 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02414583 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,375,716.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.