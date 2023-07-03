Stephens Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Stephens began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OXY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

