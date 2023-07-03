Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for July 3rd (AWK, BMI, BSET, CBAY, EIG, FDX, MRK, ORLY, PRMW, QSR)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 3rd:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

