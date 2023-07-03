StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.72 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.