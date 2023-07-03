StockNews.com Lowers PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

PCH stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.87.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

