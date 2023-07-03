StockNews.com Upgrades CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to “Buy”

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,143. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

