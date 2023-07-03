StormX Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. StormX has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $3.23 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StormX Token Profile

StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

