Stratis Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.48 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.44 or 0.06259805 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000950 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042221 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031480 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017600 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014191 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000159 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.
About Stratis
Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,782,679 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
