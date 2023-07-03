Stratis Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $71.48 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.44 or 0.06259805 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014191 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000405 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,782,679 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.