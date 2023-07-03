Strike 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.30 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $42.24 million and $1.30 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for approximately $11.17 or 0.00035998 BTC on popular exchanges.

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,780,566 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

