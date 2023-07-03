Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Up 32.9% in June

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $52,983.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $52,983.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,458.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $44,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $255,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,461,930 shares of company stock valued at $69,726,665. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth $62,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $23.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

