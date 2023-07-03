Sweat Economy 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $725,734.35 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $35.70 million and $725,734.35 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,634,612,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

