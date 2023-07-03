Swipe (SXP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.75 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $215.34 million and $23.75 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 569,787,935 coins and its circulating supply is 569,791,943 coins. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

