Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stake Lessened by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $74.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

