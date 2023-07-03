TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,568. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TCW Strategic Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 273,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 184,234 shares of company stock worth $869,276 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.