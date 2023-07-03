Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.00.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

(Free Report

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.