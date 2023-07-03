Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Terra has a total market capitalization of $199.83 million and $36.31 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002545 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 306,534,312 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

