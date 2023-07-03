TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded TerrAscend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.19.

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 million. TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

