Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.31) to GBX 310 ($3.94) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.50 ($3.85).

LON TSCO traded up GBX 3.44 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 251.84 ($3.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,917,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,585,941. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 285.30 ($3.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 255.26. The firm has a market cap of £18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,518.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

