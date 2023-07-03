Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.72. 86,797,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,379,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.06 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

