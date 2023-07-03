The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $11,583,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.75 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

