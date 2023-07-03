The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 37.1% in June

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 257,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

