The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 1.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

