The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increases Dividend to $1.55 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 1.55 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 5th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PNC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.53. 1,193,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,432. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.20. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

