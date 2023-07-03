Theta Fuel 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.34 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $239.36 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,195,735,908 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.