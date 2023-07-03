THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $1.10 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. THORChain has a total market cap of $378.83 million and $23.13 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00003515 BTC on popular exchanges.

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,077,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,808,143 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

