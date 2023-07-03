Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.66

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.66 and last traded at $92.56, with a volume of 178798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Timken Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,875,000 after purchasing an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 490.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

