TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.88.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE TJX opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

