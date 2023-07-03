TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.86

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2884942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.46.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 3,997,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,139.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,953,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,121.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $10,651,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

