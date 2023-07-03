Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $74.55

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.55 and last traded at $74.20, with a volume of 123684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TOELY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

