Toncoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.96 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00004626 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.92 billion and approximately $7.96 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,117.02 or 0.99955792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.43501955 USD and is up 2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $9,356,658.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.