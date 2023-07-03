TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNW. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 7th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$11.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.80 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7003155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

