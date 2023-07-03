Triangle Securities Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,555,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 488,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.06. The firm has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

