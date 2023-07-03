Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.26. 152,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

