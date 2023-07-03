Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $743,000 Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $747,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of RIO traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

