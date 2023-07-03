Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,571,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.0 %

Blackstone stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.19. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

