Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $182.74. The company had a trading volume of 879,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,866. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

