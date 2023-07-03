Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 600 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,377,707. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.97.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
