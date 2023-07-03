Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 71,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,047,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $172.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

