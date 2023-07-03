Truist Financial Cuts Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $34.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.04.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,495.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

