Truist Financial Trims BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price to $86.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.57.

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BOKF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.25. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $110.85. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $522.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Martin E. Grunst acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,983.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,983.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,920 shares of company stock worth $388,160 in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,754,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

