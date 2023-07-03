Truist Financial Trims Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Target Price to $64.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE PB opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

