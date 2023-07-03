U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.
U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $121.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 79.63%.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
