UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Price Performance

UNF opened at $155.01 on Friday. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $152.84 and a 12 month high of $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.37.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.50). UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.