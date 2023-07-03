Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00017773 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $74.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.68963385 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 710 active market(s) with $91,868,968.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

