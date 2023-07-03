United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UAL. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.20.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

