United Microelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,109 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 241% compared to the average volume of 1,498 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $81,057,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,487,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,012,000 after buying an additional 3,472,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,587,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,075,000 after buying an additional 3,184,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 123.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 2,365,694 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,658. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $8.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

