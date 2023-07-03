United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.08 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

