Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 8,315 shares.The stock last traded at $21.48 and had previously closed at $21.04.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBP. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 45,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 28,510.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

